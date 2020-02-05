Correction: The Mark Grisham book signing, originally scheduled for Feb. 12, has been moved to noon Feb. 26 in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Feb. 6 — Friends of the Art Circle Public Library membership meeting with guest speaker Matthew Kirby, director, Falling Water River Regional Library, 9:30 a.m.
• Untitled teen program, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7 — Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8 — Genealogy seminar, RIP: Death and Dying – Records Created at the Time of Death and Burial – Cemetery Records, Cumberland County Archives, 10 a.m.
• Chess class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 10 — Intermediate tai chi, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi, 3 p.m.
• Family Game Night, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 — KidBits Storytime & Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Estate planning and will preparation class, 10 a.m.
• Judy [PG-13], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Medicare Minute Theme: What’s New in 2020, 1 p.m.
Great New Books
When You See Me by Lisa Gardner. Gardner here reunites several fan favorites, with FBI Special Agent Kimberly Quincy and Sgt. Det. D.D. Warren bringing in Flora Dane as they follow the trail of recently deceased serial kidnapper Jacob Ness to the Georgia hills, trying to sort out his cases. There’s something positively creepy about the little town where they’ve landed, and soon they realize that Jacob has left behind secrets darker than anything he did while alive.
Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future by Paul Krugman. What’s better than having a Nobel Prize winner explain the economics of basic issues like health care, the 2007-’08 financial meltdown and Brexit? And who better than Krugman to go after zombie economics, e.g., misunderstandings about how economics work that just won’t die?
Out of the Attic by V.C. Andrews. The twisted, beloved Dollanganger legend began two generations before Corrine Foxworth locked away her children in Flowers in the Attic. The second book, Out of the Attic explores the Dollanganger family saga by traveling back decades to when the clan’s wicked destiny first took root.
Into the Fire: An Orphan X Novel by Gregg Hurwitz. Having left behind his training as an unacknowledged government assassin in favor of helping the truly desperate, in the process defusing the government’s attempts to eliminate him, Evan Smoak (once called Orphan X) takes the case of Max Merriweather. Poor Max has an envelope from his cousin Grant that’s to be delivered to a reporter if anything bad happens. Now Grant is dead, the reporter is missing, and Max’s apartment has been turned upside down.
Libraries=Information
There are a number of ways a pharmacist can help you beyond filling prescriptions.
Your doctor likely has no idea how much the pills that he/she is prescribing will cost you. Pharmacists not only see how much you must pay out of pocket but can recommend low-cost generic drugs that may work just as well as the pricier name brands.
The pharmacist can also advise you when paying out of pocket for a drug is cheaper than your insurance or Medicare co-pay ... and/or offer money-saving pill-splitting strategies.
Pharmacists in a few states are allowed to prescribe certain medications, saving patients the time and cost of seeing a doctor. In Tennessee, they can prescribe birth control pills.
Pharmacists can also reduce pharmacy trips by coordinating prescriptions with your insurance company.
To be continued …
Stingy Schobel Says
Everybody has advice about how you can cut expenses and build wealth, but which of these tactics are truly helpful?
Based on a survey of more than 20 certified financial planners these are the top suggestions:
• Increase the percentage of your salary you save each time you get a raise
• Exercise 30 minutes a day at least five days a week for better health and lower medical expenses
• Identify a savings goal, create a savings account for it and set up automatic withdrawals from your paycheck
• Make a list of all your recurring subscriptions and cancel whatever you don’t use frequently
• Move your cash into a high-yield savings account
• Stop smoking
• Every year, shop all your service contacts (phone, internet, health club and insurance)
• Meet friends for a walk, rather than for a drink or a meal
• Declutter and sell your unwanted stuff
• Plan a week’s worth of meals before you do your grocery shopping, and eat more homemade meals
• Drop your landline phone
• And finally, get a library card so you can borrow all your books and movies.
Library Laugh
If you want to get a job at the moisturizer factory, you’re going to have to apply daily.
