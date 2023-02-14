Crossville’s historic Palace Theatre will welcome the Malpass Brothers live March 2.
As young boys, Christopher and Taylor Malpass soaked up the music of their granddad’s phonograph records. With a proclivity for music, Christopher earned his first talent show trophy at age 7, and Taylor was playing mandolin by the time he was 10.
Today, the Malpass Brothers promote the work and music of the classic country artists they treasure, while also creating new music and making their own mark on the rich, cultural lineage of genuine country music. Their smooth vocal blend and skillful musicianship layer infectiously into the deep respect they pay to legends who have paved the way.
The Malpass Brothers are a Palace favorite, and they’ve toured with the late Don Helms and were long-time openers for music legend Merle Haggard. They’ve appeared on stages from the Shetland Islands to the Grand Ole Opry. They’ve shared billing with icons like Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Marty Stuart and Rhonda Vincent, and their most recent recording was produced by bluegrass legend Doyle Lawson.
Count on classic, real country, new Malpass tunes, and an authentic, down-home country good time.
The show begins at 7 p.m. tickets are $31.64-$62.84 (including fees). For tickets to any event call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com
