As sweet as sweet tea and as homey as a pan of cornbread, The Malpass Brothers will bring a bygone era of classic country to Crossville during their May 27 concert at the Palace Theatre.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133.
The Malpass Brothers don’t just sound retro, they are retro.
With a sound only found today on 45’s, the Brothers’ smooth sound and infectious energy will bring back memories of their influencers like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Sr.
Gifted musicians and songwriters, The Malpass Brothers will dish up a collection of classic hits and their new originals.
The Malpass Brothers toured with the late Don Helms, former steel guitarist for Hank Williams; opened for music legend Merle Haggard on multiple tours; and appeared on stages from the Shetland Islands to Ryman Auditorium to Merlefest.
The brothers have shared billing with artists including Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Doyle Lawson, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart and Doc Watson.
The Palace Theatre is in downtown Crossville at 72 S. Main St.
