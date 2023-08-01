On June 28, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, presented $50,000 for Camp Tanase, the state’s only overnight junior ranger camp offered by Tennessee State Parks and operated by state park staff.
Camp Tanase was the brainchild of Cumberland Mountain State Park Ranger Mark Houston and Cummins Falls State Park Ranger Jeremy Vaden while on assignment together at Montgomery Bell State Park in Dickson, TN.
The rangers wanted to organize the overnight junior ranger camp for children ages 10-14 to partake in the weeklong study of nature with activities, learning life skills and practicing conservation.
“Tanase is a Cherokee word meaning ‘meeting place,’ and we went with the idea that the campers could come and stay with us for an entire week doing all junior ranger activities,” Houston said.
“We take them all over the park and surrounding area to rappel, canoe, swim, hike and camp out overnight. They have performed tons of games and activities during this weeklong adventure, and we are operated solely by state staff members. We bring in tons of programming staff, and they learn all kinds of new skills while gaining lifelong friendships,” Houston said.
The camp is designed to help kids and potential future rangers embrace the great outdoors and what makes them so great.
Houston and Vaden presented their respective park managers, Pat Wright and Chip Hillis, with their idea.
“They supported it from the beginning,” Houston said.
Now in its fourth year, Camp Tanase has grown in both its volume of campers and support.
“The Speaker was able to secure funding to help operate the camp and provide scholarships for children who might not have the opportunity to come or have a summer vacation,” Houston said.
The $50,000 will go toward camp operations, transportation, housing, meal cost, supplies and camper scholarships.
Cumberland Good Samaritans Inc. has partnered with Cumberland Mountain State Park for many years, helping to sponsor the park’s most popular events, such as providing Halloween candy for the annual campground trick-or-treat and books for Read with a Ranger program and Easter egg hunts.
When Houston approached the nonprofit about financial assistance for the camp, Cumberland Good Samaritans Inc. Executive Director Mickey Eldridge rose to the occasion, became a vessel for Camp Tanase funding, and formed a subcommittee to assist with fundraising, contacting state officials, submitting funding requests and recruiting corporate sponsors.
“This was an opportunity for Cumberland Good Samaritans Inc. and Tennessee State Parks to showcase what we have to offer families and the children of Tennessee,” Houston continued.
“It’s a great project,” said Eldridge. “We’re building future rangers.”
Eldridge added their committee had also raised about $7,000 to help scholarship campers.
Sexton said that though this year was “one-time money,” he intends to secure reoccurring funds for Camp Tanase.
At a high school basketball game last winter, Eldridge and Houston approached Sexton regarding Camp Tanase and their need for additional resources and funding for the project on a state level.
Sexton said, “So, I went to the governor and worked with Lt. Gov. [Randy] McAnally to get $50,000 this year to help them supplement some of what they were already doing to provide more opportunities for more children to experience it.”
“The important part of it is, especially here in Cumberland County, we’ve had a lot of places where kids can go do summer things, and they’ve closed or not happened,” Sexton added. “So, we need to make sure we have opportunities for kids in the summer to do something other than be on the phone.
“Not everybody can afford to go to camp, and so this is a great way to get them to get to go to camp.”
Montgomery Bell State Park is the hosting park for Camp Tanase, and campers from all over the state get to stay where the movie “Ernest Goes To Camp” was filmed.
“We show the movie to the children, and they are always amazed at the fact that they are in the same bunkhouses as the movie,” Houston said.
Visit www.camptanase.com for more about Camp Tanase.
