Save for just a few modern conveniences, Lindell Agee loves to keep the old ways alive and well. Like an old fashioned barn raising, Agee invited family, friends and close community members down to his property in the head of the Sequatchie Valley to work and play together on Sept. 25 for the annual ‘lasses making festivities.
Here in the Appalachian Mountain Region, what is referred to as molasses or lovingly nicknamed the shorter “‘lasses,” is actually not molasses at all – it’s sorghum syrup. Molasses has a long history and has long since been used as a natural sweetener. Molasses is actually the liquid byproduct made from processing the juice of sugar cane into sugar. However, sugar cane grows in hotter, more tropical climates and doesn’t do well in the Appalachians Mountain Region. A United States patent officer introduced sweet sorghum, used to produce sorghum syrups, to America in 1853. Appalachian pioneers grew sorghum cane, a hardy sugar cane-adjacent grass plant very similar to corn, as a sugar cane substitute. The sorghum was typically harvested in September and October and used to make sorghum syrup, and is still commonly referred to as molasses.
Though it has a thinner consistency, sorghum can be used as a substitute sweetener in much any way molasses is used. Taking the place of sugar, maple syrup, corn syrup or honey in baking and cooking, it can be used as a syrup for pancakes and oatmeal, a drizzle for ice cream, in marinades, sauces, in baked beans, and stars as the sweetener for classic Southern iced tea. For those who enjoy a hot spot of tea, it can also bring your Earl Grey into a deeper understanding of a proper cuppa.
Sorghum can also be added to granulated sugar to make brown sugar, lending the white sugar its color, moisture and thickness. Sorghum is especially good to bake with as it keeps the moisture in the bakes and allows for a chewy softness in the finished products, such as pecan pies, gingerbread, molasses cookies and pumpernickel bread.
There were different work stations for everyone to contribute something to the day. Some brought potluck dishes, drinks and desserts to the lunch tent. Others took shifts at the apple chopping station where the huge crate of apples from Oren Wooden’s Apple House were readied for the cider press. John Ewing set up a tripod and hoisted a massive cauldron over a wood burning fire to simmer the delicious sassafras tea. As participants enjoyed the refreshments of cider and sassafras tea, they continued their work.
Then there was the main event, the sorghum mill. The mill was turned by a volunteer driving the lawnmower as helpers fed the sorghum cane into its mighty jaws. The sweet sorghum juice ran down through the mill into an underground pipe to a spigot nearer the wood stove. From there it was collected into a bucket to be poured into the graduated stainless steel bins where it was boiled, stirred and strained until it reached the desired consistency. Finally, the molasses was canned as a token for everyone who helped to take a jar home.
“The thing about this is, the kids come down and you don’t have to worry. It’s just good for them,” Agee said.
The lunch blessing was given with thanks for Agee “bringing family and community together.”
After a delicious smorgasbord for lunch, including traditional molasses cookies, old-timey games were played, like three-legged and sack races for both the kids and adults alike. Competition was fierce and there were more than a few laughs. Agee and his daughter, Shasten Rasmussen, not only won their race, but awarded each participant with Sacagawea dollar coins, adding a little jingle to racers’ pockets for the next round.
Every year, the ‘lasses becomes a lingering lasting memory that will keep the breads, cookies and teas sweet until the next.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.