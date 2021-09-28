It may have rained on their parade, but spirits were still high at the Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk and Parade Sept. 18 at Legends in Fairfield Glade.
As the program began, Lynn Drew, Plateau regional director, and Melanie Hendricks, project coordinator for the Cumberland Plateau Office, announced that the annual fundraising effort had exceeded its goal of $40,000, with fundraising continuing through the end of November.
“We wanted to raise funds to serve local individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias,” said Kelly Tipton, owner of Grace Givers and chairperson for the event. “Thank you for supporting the mission of Alzheimer’s Tennessee … Alzheimer’s is something we deal with on a daily basis at Grace Givers. We’re happy to help families, but we really would like to see it not so prevalent. I think everything we do here each year really makes a difference in trying to find a cure for it.”
Teams work throughout the year to raise money for Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Beverly Wattenbarger with the Quality Family of Companies said teams came up with a variety of ideas to raise money and have fun while supporting the cause that is dear to many of their hearts.
“Alzheimer’s Tennessee has been near and dear to my heart personally and professionally for many, many years,” Wattenbarger said. “When it’s something personal to you, it’s a little bit different. We’re happy to partner with Alzheimer’s of Tennessee as much as possible.”
She said the Quality Family of Companies team had sold sno cones, rolled ice cream and T-shirts. There’s a contest continuing between Buckeye Home Medical Equipment and the Quality Home Health teams with administrators for the team raising the most money agreeing to dye their hair purple — one of Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s official colors.
“We try to make it fun and ease the tension for our health care workers,” Wattenbarger said.
Organizers all echoed the wish that a cure can be found for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Sponsor Mark Davis, with Track-Ya-Back LLC, a GPS tracking service, said, “My hope and prayer is that we don’t have to do this anymore and we can have a big party.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors President Ken Flierl served as honorary co-chairs of the event. Also on hand was Rebecca Foster, field representative for Congressman John Rose.
Eye Centers of Tennessee was the presenting sponsor for 2021, with additional sponsorships by The Quality Family, Grace Givers Home Care, Track-Ya-Back, LLC, East Tennessee Dodge, Uplands Village, Avalon Hospice, Caris, Crossville Memorial Funeral Home, Cumberland Components, Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Life Care Center of Crossville and Nurse Ride Transportation, with media sponsors the Crossville Chronicle, Peg Broadcasting and Homes & Land.
To learn more, visit alzTennessee.org.
