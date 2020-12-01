The Dogwood Exchange will host its “Make Your Own Wood Gnome” class Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Cost of the class is $45 and includes a precut and sanded poplar board (size is approximately 33 inches tall though heights and widths will vary slightly). Students will have their choice of Wise Owl Chalk Synthesis Paint colors to use along with fabric to create their own individual gnome. No experience is necessary to learn how to use Salt Walsh and create layering and texturing. All materials are included.
This is an in-person class and class size will be limited for social distancing and masks are requested. To register, call 931-787-5838.
The Dogwood Exchange is located at 92 E. First Street in Crossville.
