The Fairfield Glade Lions Club, Crossville Lions Club, CCHS Leo Club and the Cumberland Diabetes Center are organizing the 4th Annual Strides Walk for Diabetes Awareness to be held June 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Centennial Park in Crossville.
The Beef and Barrel Restaurant, Family Ties Restaurant and Venture Real Estate Services are corporate sponsors for the Lions Strides Walk “Fighting Diabetes One Step at A Time.” Proceeds from the walk will be used to send up to six students with Type 1 diabetes to summer camp at the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children in Chattanooga for two weeks in June. In addition, funds will be shared with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to help millions of Americans who have the disease, as well as for local Lions charitable projects.
The walk location is easy to locate on Industrial Blvd. in Crossville. Signs will be posted to locate the registration booth. The walking course is 1.1 miles. If you are enthusiastic in walking further, please repeat the course as often as desired. There will be a halfway resting area with replacement water.
Registration is available as follows:
• Individual Walker $25
• Student Walker (under 18) $10
• Couples $40
• Family (up to five walkers) $75
• Dogs (includes a Stride Walk bandanna) $5
• Super Senior (85 plus) $10
Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Fred Mundt at Fred.Mundt@bethesdalc.org. If you have any questions or need additional help, please contact Steve McLelland at 931-250-3872 or Fred Mundt at 931-210-3100.
There are three opportunities for companies and individuals to provide tax deductible sponsorships for the event. They are as follows:
• Gold Level – For a tax-deductible donation of $500, a Gold Level supporter may name up to 10 walkers and receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity PLUS a half page ad in the “Lions Donor Acknowledgement” book.
•Silver Level – For a tax-deductible donation of $250, a Silver Level supporter may name up to 5 walkers and receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity PLUS a quarter page ad in the “Lions Donor Acknowledgement” book.
•Bronze Level- For a tax-deductible donation of $100, a Bronze Level supporter may name up to 2 walkers and will receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity PLUS listing in the “Lions Donor Acknowledgement” book.
For each level walkers should complete and submit the “Walker Registration Form” as soon as possible and return it so that organizers can determine what to include in the “Lions Supporters and Services” book and how many goodie bags are required.
