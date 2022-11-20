Plans for the 12th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show are underway with a full cast of great local talent. The show is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, with a 2 p.m. matinee show and 6 p.m. evening show at the Palace Theatre downtown and is a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center.
For the past 11 years Ruth and Wayne Lucas, with the help of their friends and the Palace Theatre, have produced one of the greatest Christmas shows in the area.
Combining the singing of old and new Christmas songs, local dancers, some comedy acts that have the audience in tears, and a nativity scene that makes one proud to be in the audience, the show is not one to miss.
Tickets are $12 each for general seating and can only be bought in person at the Palace Theatre, at Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Road, 931-484-7416, or by calling 931-248-2487.
The Palace doors will open at 1 p.m. for the matinee and 5 p.m. for the evening show. This show is a sell-out every year so you’d better get your tickets early. Tickets are already selling fast, for both shows, so mark your calendars and get your tickets today.
The Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show is sponsored by Dave Kirk Chevrolet, Exit Rocky Top Realty, Mayberry’s Furniture, Wild Card K9, Stonehaus Winery, Crossville Walmart, Crossville Kroger, Food City, Sue’s Cuts Unlimited and Cracker Barrel.
