American Legion Post 163 welcomed Kevin Page, a 10-year Navy veteran who relocated to Crossville in 2022, to its membership during its January meeting.
Page joined the American Legion, with considerable applause after being sworn in, to associate with fellow veterans and contribute to the community.
American Legion Post 163 is one of many Cumberland County veterans organizations. It contributes to the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council, assisting veterans in need.
Many of the Legionnaires are also members of many of Cumberland County’s veterans organizations. The comingling of members forms a cohesive bond with all the organizations.
American Legions Post 163 contributes to veterans and community programs such as the Boys/Girls State, open to students between their junior and senior years in high school.
Students attend the weeklong program, where they are given the opportunity to explore the mechanics of American government and politics.
American Legion Post 163 also accepts the responsibility to retire and properly dispose of unserviceable flags on Flag Day, June 14, each year.
A patriotic-covered mailbox at the front of the post is the designated receptacle to receive unserviceable flags.
The week before Memorial Day each year, Legionnaires place American flags on veterans’ graves in the Crossville City Cemetery.
On Memorial Day, Legionnaires are a fixture at many stores, distributing red poppies, a known symbol of remembrance.
Post 163 sponsors a youth soccer team and provides American flags to community organizations, including schools.
Another outstanding program is the American Legion Oratorical Contest which deepens the knowledge and appreciation of the U.S. Constitution among high school students. Each student must provide a three- to five-minute oratorical presentation to an audience. The assigned topics vary from year to year pertaining to the U.S. Constitution.
Young high school orators earn generous college scholarships. The program, while challenging, can be extremely rewarding.
Additional information can be found at www.legion.org.
American Legion Post 163 provides opportunities for veterans, students and the community.
Email Cmdr. Terry Mitchell, Commander at tjmitch@live.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.