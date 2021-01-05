There is no time better than now to prepare to greet the new year with a brighter perspective, looking forward to more sunshine and better times ahead.
Louise Goodman, greeting card artist, will begin a series of classes at the Cumberland Business Incubator for those who might have a hankering to express creatively but don’t know exactly where to start.
Although Sunshine Sessions could well be titled a “101” class, participants may come from varied levels, from beginner to casual to avid.
Goodman has been hand crafting greeting cards for the past 13 years, and she enjoys sharing and learning with others, especially in times when friends and family may seem so far away.
This may be one opportunity to reconnect while still observing virus limitations.
The first session will be from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Cost is $10 which includes supplies. Attendees need bring nothing with them except the expectation of a warm and friendly environment in which to start a joyful journey of creativity. For beginners, this will be a time to get familiar with basic tools, colors and design. Those who are seasoned crafters will find their inspiration refreshed.
Cumberland Business Incubator is on the Roane State Community College campus, (just immediately east of the academic building) at 2569 Cook Rd., Crossville.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply. They include health screening, wearing of facial masks, social distancing and sanitation measures observed.
Seating is limited; those wishihng to participate are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible.
Subsequent classes will be Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.
Make reservations and payment by calling Bonnie at 931-456-4910 or by registering at cbi@roanestate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.