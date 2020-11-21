Michalanne Sloan will teach the Smorgasbord class Dec. 1, at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
These Swarovski and Preciosa crystal Christmas tree earrings are perfect for a beginning student, with six colors of crystals to select from to “design their tree.” The student will learn simple color design and how to make a simple loop. All materials and tools will be provided.
The class will be held from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the PCAC.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly art classes geared to participants at all skill levels. Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is a very reasonable $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for Michalanne’s class and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine).
For more information or to enroll and pay by credit card, call 931-707-7249. The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class. Class size is limited, so register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale. The Plateau Art Center is handicapped accessible. Website: www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
