Alzheimer’s advocates in Cumberland County are parading to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory Saturday in Fairfield Glade.
The parade begins at the Fairfield Glade Police Department at the Peavine Rd. entrance. Registration and line-up starts at 9:30 a.m., with the parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants should register online at www.alzTennessee.org or call 931-526-8010.
There will also be FUNdraising to support the mission of Alzheimer’s Tennessee. There will be T-shirts, flip flops, and beach towels available for donations of $50, $100 and $200. Teams and individuals can turn in donations and pick up incentives Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Buckeye Home Medical Equipment, 3332 Peavine Rd., or on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon at Fairfield Glade Police Department, 5160 Peavine Rd.
Volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 and will be wearing mask. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and social distance. A volunteer will greet you when you arrive and direct you. Overflow parking and car clubs will be directed to park at Legends, 433 Lakeview Dr., and will join in the parade route.
If you park along the route or live along the route we encourage you to social distance and cheer as the parade passes by!
Pet participation is encouraged. Teams can register as a Pet Team and fundraise. The pet team raising the most will get their favorite pet named as the 2020 Parade Mascot.
There is a pet photo contest. Visit the Alzheimer’s Tennessee-Cumberlands Facebook page or call 931-526-8010 for more information.
Dress up your pet, decorate your vehicle and join us for a fun filled morning to bring awareness and honor and remember those dealing with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.
Follow the Facebook page @AlzTNCumberlands for updates and announcements on the Plateau Parade to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.