Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity honored Spencer and Mason Magee as Volunteers of the Month for May and June 2020.
Spencer and Mason volunteered their time in the ReStore loading and moving donations, and putting items together to get ready for resale in the ReStore. Additionally, Mason spent time creating spreadsheets and testing computers for the ReStore.
“Having Spencer and Mason helping over the last few months during the COVID shut-down proved to be invaluable and instrumental in preparing the ReStore to reopen,” said ReStore Manager Donna Quarles. “Both boys were Eagle Scouts; there wasn’t anything I couldn’t ask them to do. They were so eager to help and knew how to get things done.”
Mason and Spencer are originally from Sanford, NC. They have lived in Cumberland County for five years. Spencer works as a machinist at THK Rhythm in Sparta, and Mason, a student at Tennessee Tech University, recently moved back to North Carolina to pursue a cooking career. During the time of the community COVID shut-down, Spencer’s company was also temporarily closed. Spencer felt that during the time of paid furlough, he wanted to give back to his community.
“I wanted to make use of my time to justify having to collect unemployment because of the company shut-down. I thought, what better way to give than to an organization that provides affordable housing,” said Spencer.
“I’m proud I could do something during a time when a lot of people had to stay home,” Mason said about volunteering.
Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers. Their largest need for volunteers is ReStore loading and moving and office phone partners. No experience is necessary for any volunteer position. If you would like to join their volunteer family, please contact Sherry at 931-484-4565 or email volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com.
