The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented Quilts of Valor to William F. Lut, Jr. and John C. Cable on June 10. Lutz served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1975. He served on two naval ships during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Signalman Third Class Petty Officer. Cable served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1998. During his 37 years of service, his duties included communication specialist, forward air control, workload control officer and detachment commander. He was stationed at eight different Air Force bases in the states as well as bases in Crete, Germany, Okinawa and IE SHIMA. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant and GS11 Civil Service. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Barbara Patterson while the Quilt of Valor chapter, Lutz, Cable and Nancy Stewart with the Quilt of Valor chapter.
Lutz, Cable honored for service
