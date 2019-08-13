It’s time to mark those calendars for the much-anticipated 13th annual Lunch on the Lawn event hosted by Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity.
This unforgettable rain-or-shine event will be from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn. It will include hand-painted bowls, Bob the Builder, music from the The Relics and home-made food favorites from more than 30 area vendors.
It’s a teacher in service day for Cumberland County schools, so bring the along for family fun.
Parking will be available at Crossville First United Methodist Church on Braun St. Shuttle services will be provided to and from this event.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 at Habitat for Humanity at 329 McLarty Lane.
Contact Vanessa at 931-484-4565 or vanessa.habitat@frontier.com to participate as a vendor. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
