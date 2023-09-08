Lunch on the Lawn returns Sept. 15 to the Cumberland County Courthouse for its 16th year. Enjoy delicious lunch and dessert dishes prepared by the many local businesses and vendors at this popular fall event benefitting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity. Your $15 ticket includes a free hand-painted bowl to use as you sample fare from the booths. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or at the Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity Office on McLarty Lane or The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Tickets increase to $20 each at the gate.
There will be food, fellowship and vendor prizes. More than 50 vendors are scheduled to attend. The public can help choose the best of the best with the Golden Spoon Awards. Vote for your favorite lunch, dessert and booth design after enjoying lunch.
A complimentary shuttle will be offered from Crossville First United Methodist Church to the courthouse lawn. The shuttle will run continuously every 10-15 minutes during the event.
For more information on sponsorships or being a vendor, contact Jessica Stephens, Habitat development director, at 931-484-4565 or email jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com.
