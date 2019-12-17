The Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show is only a few days away, with tickets for the Dec. 21 matinee and the evening show selling fast.
This has been the second year Ruth and Wayne Lucas have offered a 2 p.m. matinee for those who prefer to attend an earlier show, to an overwhelming response.
The 7 p.m. show is ideal for those who love the crisp, cool night air and lights at Christmastime.
Both shows are in the historic Palace Theatre on Main St. in downtown Crossville. They benefit Fair Park Senior Center.
The Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show has become a Cumberland County staple, marking its 10th consecutive year at the Palace.
The show is completely different each year, with different performers, dancing, comedy acts, and the “Reason for the Season”, and this year’s performances are no exception.
Joining the Lucases are Anthony, Cheryl and Jordan Woolbright; Rich Peterson; Annaliese and Ariella Hayes; Cowboy Bob Johnson and Miss Penelope; 2019 Crossville’s Got Talent runner-up Opal Todd and daughter Kendra Todd; performances from the Crossville Kickers; and newcomer dancing group Nohea Nani dancers.
Also featured are Crossville sisters Alley Houston and Kenslie Stepp, both newcomers to the Palace stage; Palace stage veteran Carley Wilson with her featured song; and Judy Fistler with a selection of Christmas songs. Cowboy Bob Johnson will perform in two opposite acts.
Former Crossville radio personality Josh Brandon will be the master of ceremonies for both shows. He now lives in Knoxville, where he is CEO of Josh Brandon Voice Overs.
Tickets are $10 each for both shows and are available by calling 931-248-2487, Star Realty at 931-788-3400 or Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416. Gift card door prizes will be awarded.
Star Realty and Integrity Plumbing are show sponsors.
