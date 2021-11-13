The Lucas Christmas Variety Show is back!
After a year’s absence, the 11th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
“Everyone loves a good Christmas show, and this one is no exception,” said Ruth Lucas, who plans the annual event with her husband, Wayne.
She added they and the cast “are very excited and ready to entertain.”
The show is a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center. Hosted by D.J. Garrison with stage manager Cheryl Woolbright, performers in this year’s show include Ariella Hayes; Opal, Kendra, Saydee and Braden Todd; Anthony Woolbright; Kristen Nealey; musician and singer Phil Ciancio; Carlie Desebrais; Donna Garrison; Anna & Ace; 2021 Crossville’s Got Talent Grand Prize winner Elizabeth Brewer; The Crossville Kickers; Ruth and Wayne Lucas; The Grinch; and, of course, the Jolly Ol’ Guy himself, Santa Claus.
Sponsors for this year’s show are East Tennessee Dodge, STAR Realty, Walmart, Cracker Barrel, Parts City, Sue’s Cuts Unlimited, Food City, Chestnut Hill Winery and Wild Card K-9 boarding, training and daycare.
Tickets are $12 each for general seating and can only be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville, 931-484-7416, in person at the Palace Theatre, Shadden Tire South, any of the participating performers, or by calling 931-248-2487.
Ruth Lucas said it’s “a full cast of great Christmas music, comedy, dancing, surprises, and the ‘Reason for the Season’ portion. Plenty of door prizes throughout the show. A must-see; tickets are already selling fast, so mark your calendars and get your tickets today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.