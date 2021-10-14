The Lake Tansi Community Association will hold their annual meeting and dinner on Oct. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Thunderbird. This is the Halloween meeting so all you ghosts and goblins can dress in your finery for this occasion. There will be prizes awarded for best costume. Costumes are optional, of course. The board is furnishing soup and sandwiches and organizers ask that members and guests bring desserts. There will be a limit of 50 to accommodate COVID regulations. Call Kathy Schwartzbeck at 301-873-3568 for reservations.
The speaker will be Lake Tansi Security and will bring the group up to date on what’s happening in Lake Tansi. Also Mr. Marci of the Brown Elementary School and students will entertain the crowd with a musical program.
If you are new to the community of Lake Tansi or a longtime resident, then this is the time to create new friendships and renew old ones. For more information, contact president Donna Cheesman at 931-742-0447.
