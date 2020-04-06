The Lake Tansi Exchange Club hosted their rescheduled One Nation Under God Breakfast at the Thunderbird Recreation Center on Feb. 22.
Boy Scout Troop 174 posted the colors, and Gus Gocella read The POW-MIA Remembrance Ceremony over the Missing Man Table to remember those in service who never returned home.
The small table was set for one, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his oppressors. The white tablecloth was draped over the table as the purity of their intentions to answer their country’s call to arms. A single red rose rested in a vase as a reminder of the family and loved ones who await their return. The yellow ribbon tied on the vase is reminiscent of the yellow ribbon worn on lapels by those who bear witness, determined to properly account for the missing. The lit candle signified the upward reach of their unconquerable spirit. On the bread plate, a slice of lemon reminded of their bitter fate, and the spilled salt represented the family’s tears as they wait. The glass was inverted, as they couldn’t be there to toast and the empty chair reminded that although there was a place for them, they were not there to fill it.
Gocella concluded, “Until the day they come home, remember!”
The group fell in line and was served a hearty breakfast of sausage and pancakes with butter and maple, blueberry or strawberry syrup.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5025 Commander Russell Cope spoke on his military service and the VFW organization. Inspired by his childhood hero, his uncle who served in the Korean War, Cope joined the Marine Corps at 17 years old. He served in the Marines for 10 years, four in active duty as aircraft reciprocating mechanic.
“Couldn’t even spell it back then,” Cope joked. “I learned real quick that if I wanted anything in life, I had to work for it.”
He was assigned to helicopters and flew in about 367 combat missions in Vietnam.
He stayed in the Marine Reserves and to be promoted he was told he’d have to be transferred to another state. He was working for the state government at that time and couldn’t do it so he enlisted in the Air National Guard to trained as a loadmaster on a C-130. However, there were several in line ahead of him and as he said, “I knew what my pecking order was. I spent nine months in the Air National Guard, which I enjoyed it, but I wasn’t going nowhere and I knew it.”
Cope then enlisted in the Army National Guard and was boarded for commission and accepted to Officer Candidate School, graduating and was commissioned just before he turned 28.
He retired as a captain of the armor from the Army National Guard.
“I did well as far as I was concerned,” he said.
Cope had over 25 years in the military and 33 years as a state trooper. Cope spoke of the VFW organization, comparing its the similarities to the Exchange Club.
“Ya’ll do a good job for the veterans here in this county,” he said of the Exchange Club. “Our goals are pretty much like yall’s are, except ours is based towards veterans mainly and combat veterans.”
Cope has served as the VFW Post 5025 Commander for nine years and said, “I hope somebody else steps up, because I believe in term limits,” getting a laugh.
He said the VFW began in 1899, but was chartered in 1903, brought about by three different veteran organizations from the Spanish-American War.
“Our goal is to provide for our veterans, their widows and their orphans, and we do all we can for the living veterans,” he said.
Among other things, VFW supports a children’s home in Michigan, offers opportunities for students to enter the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contests.
As Gocella was reading the POW-MIA Ceremony of the Missing Man Table, Cope remembered something he’d read and said, “Old Glory, there, waves not because of the wind, but because of the last draw of breath from our veterans. That’s what make Old Glory wave. Don’t ever forget that.”
Cope reminded, the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council made up of all the veterans assistance organizations in the county to help the veterans, funded by the generosity of the people of the county and the efforts made by the individual organizations.
“If you know a veteran who needs help, send them to Bill Ward in the Veteran Service Office, and he’ll refer them to us to help them.”
Attendees were recognized from each
Traditionally, the LTEC One Nation Under God Breakfast is held the Saturday before Veterans Day in November. Due to a conflict, the club has to reschedule, but members are looking forward to getting back to hosting it in November.
The LTEC meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Hiawatha at 8 a.m., and welcomes new members. Memorial brick order forms are available. For more information, email LTEC at Ltexchangeclub@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.