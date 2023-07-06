The Lake Tansi Exchange Club donated $27,050 to 13 charities and nonprofit organizations on June 16.
“This is fun,” Exchange Club President Jean Smith said during the presentation, “just giving away money.”
The event brought the club’s yearly donation total to a searing $50,569.
“And the year is only half done,” said Smith.
In January, the Exchange Club donated about $19,000 back into the community, in addition to funding a middle school field trip and two scholarships to graduating Cumberland County seniors.
Organizations receiving support were Court Appointed Special Advocates, Salvation Army of Cumberland County, Art Circle Public Library teen summer reading program, Imagination Library, Cumberland County Young Marines, Roane State Community College for STEM Camp, Upper Cumberland Veteran Honor Guard, Marine Corps League Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1467, Kids on the Rise, Lake Tansi Welcome Committee, Teens Against Drugs Center, House of Hope-Cumberland Children’s Center and Stephens Center.
“We appreciate this so much,” said Denise Melton, director of House of Hope-Cumberland Children’s Center. “I just want to thank all the organizations here today that are being represented, because we all work together and our common goal is to help the children. So, we all work together and call each other for support or things they need. I just appreciate all of you all and this club. This club is amazing. You always have been amazing.”
Throughout the year, the Club raises funds for donations and scholarships through its well known events, such as the ice cream social, Fourth of July barbecue chicken event, and spaghetti dinner and auction.
“We’ve got so many good people in this community,” Smith said. “I love this community. I love this club.”
Lake Tansi Exchange Club supports organizations and hosts activities and events that promote Americanism, community service, veterans and child abuse prevention. Visit laketansiexchangeclub.com or call 502-758-3593 for information on joining the club.
