The Lake Tansi Community Association welcomed the fall and the return of their membership with its favorite boot scootin’ meeting event of the year, Western Night, at the Thunderbird Recreation Center in Lake Tansi on Tuesday, Sept. 21. It was their first meeting of 2021 after a long year of missing their membership, friendship and fellowship meetings.
The chuckwagon was sponsored by One Bank and sandwiches, cole slaw and beans and cookies for attendees sporting their Western wear.
The entertainment for Western Night was brought to the LTCA by Anthony Woolbright.
“I think that was a pretty good barbecue,” he said, before he began to sing. His wife, Cheryl, assisted as his sound tech.
He entertained the group, singing covers of popular country and western hits from the 80s and 90s by recording artists such as George Strait and Garth Brooks.
When he sang “Ace in the Hole,” he pointed to his wife and said, “That’s my ace in the hole,” complimenting Cheryl.
LTCA member and former president Donna Troutman regaled the group with a story about how they discovered Woolbright’s talent and “roped” him into singing for LTCA events. Troutman said her husband used to work at Food City with Woolbright, who liked to sing karaoke. At the store one day, Woolbright had been singing and Troutman’s husband asked another associate what radio station was playing because he and Donna loved that style of country and western music and he wanted to tell her to tune in so she could enjoy it, too. The associate answered that it was their manager, Woolbright, singing.
“He thought it was the radio, he was so good,” Troutman laughed.
Woolbright won the 2012 Crossville’s Got Talent competition.
The LTCA is a social club that meets monthly on the third Tuesday of the month. For more information, contact president Donna Cheeseman at 931-742-0447.
