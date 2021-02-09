While the Beatles may have lamented, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” you certainly can buy the next-best thing: something romantic for your sweetie, something to show you care … something to make her (or his) eyes light up with delight.
And chances are, you’ll find it at Love is in the Air.
Crafters and other vendors from Cumberland County and beyond will descend upon Crab Orchard just in time for Valentine’s Day.
A showcase for all things romantic, the Love is in the Air Valentine Market is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Black Mountain Trading Market, 154 Main St., adjacent to the Crab Orchard Post Office.
“We’ll have two dozen vendors, offering everything from handmade soaps and home-décor items to romance novels by local authors, essential oils, local honey and specialty food items,” said show organizer Sandy Hiehle. “There’s bound to be something to tempt just about everyone.”
Will there be chocolate?
“Of course, there’ll be chocolate,” she said. “What’s a Valentine’s Day event without chocolate?”
To make it even sweeter, the event will feature a book drive for students at Brown Elementary School.
Admission is free, although attendees are strongly encouraged to bring a new or gently used children’s book.
“I can’t think of anything better for kids on Valentine’s Day than to encourage a lifelong love of reading,” Hiehle said.
She expressed concern that, given the current conditions in the country, many parents find themselves without the discretionary funds to bring as many extras, like books, into their homes as they otherwise might.
“We understand money’s really tight for many folks,” she said. “But reading is so important. We’d love to be able to put books into the hands of underprivileged children — and put smiles on their faces.”
A designated book drop-off point will be set up at the Love is in the Air Valentine Market. Organizers hope to focus primarily on children in grades K-3.
“However, if people wanted to bring books geared toward older students, through eighth grade, that would be fine,” Hiehle said.
At teachers’ discretion, books may either be used in the classroom or given to children to keep at home.
“Either would be great,” Hiehle said. “We’re certainly grateful for any books we collect.”
