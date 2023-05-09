MOTHER’S DAY. Here is a little trivia you may or may not have known about Mother’s Day.
Mrs. Anna Jarvis, who was herself one of thirteen children, is credited with establishing the holiday of Mother’s Day in America in 1908, to honor her mother, Anne Reeves Jarvis. It became a national holiday in 1914.
Interestingly enough, Anna Jarvis was never married and never had any children, therefore, was never a mother herself. After seeing how the holiday had become so commercialized, Anna Jarvis tried for the rest of her life to rescind the establishment of the holiday. More than a century later, we are still celebrating Mother’s Day.
Your Uncle Gib likes Mother’s Day. I’ll admit that it makes me a little teary eyed when I pass the Mother’s Day cards in the stores. My first thought is that my mother is deceased so I don’t need to get a card. Just as quickly my thoughts turn to what a wonderful mother I had and how remembering her many sacrifices for her family made me feel good evoking a warm memory.
Usually thinking of your mother gives you a good feeling. Unfortunately, I’ve met people who had a really bad mother, one who treated their children cruelly and honestly scarred their lives. That is a cycle that doesn’t have to continue, and overcoming this kind of hardness is something I’ve seen others overcome by the way they interacted with their own children. They understood more than most people just how important a good mother is in your life.
My young eye doctor has a new baby, a second baby, girl and boy, a two year old and four months old. I’ll admit it when seeing him last week I told him he needed to get his wife a really nice Mother’s Day gift. Ms. Anna Jarvis probably wouldn’t like my attitude about Mother’s Day because in my opinion a card, some flowers, dark chocolate, or jewelry are wonderful for any occasion, or even no occasion.
Of course, the little hand made Mother’s Day card from a child is the very best card of all! When looking in the picture box every now and then these cards of folded note paper with hands outlined on them are still a special remembrance.
There is no special gift that needs to be attached to Mother’s Day. Love and respect given every day lets your mom know she is loved. if you have a good mother or grandmother or aunt who is like a mother to you, just tell them you love them and give them a big hug.
WOW! That’s the greatest gift of all!
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
