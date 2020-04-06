UDC meeting.jpg

Pictured, from left, are Matilda Speck, past Tennessee Division president, Captain Sally Tompkins 2123; Theresa Loftis Tennessee Division, third vice president, Captain Sally Tompkins 2123; Donna Hamilton, Tennessee Division treasurer, Captain Sally Tompkins 2123; Brenda Hall McDonald, Tennessee Division president, Knoxville 89; Nelma Crutcher, UDC president general, Fort Donelson 1582; Karen Emerson, McPeak Tennessee Division vice president, Nashville 1; Rebecca Sardella Tennessee Division chaplin, Captain W.Y.C. Hannum 1777; Peggy Morrison, Jefferson Davis 900; Lisa Pritchett, Jefferson Davis 900; and Mary Loyd Reneau, president, William Wesley Elam 2557.

Members of the Tennessee Division United Daughters of the Confederacy recently attended the spring board meeting at the UDC Memorial Hall in Richmond, VA. 

President General Nelma Crutcher presided over the meeting. 

Division President Brenda Hall McDonald and the Tennessee delegation presented a check to the general organization to fully fund the S.A. Cunningham Scholarship, which will be awarded to a deserving student.  

General committee chairmen presented their reports, among these was Matilda Speck, general chairman of records of interments of Confederate veterans. 

President McDonald and Donna Hamilton were called on to explain the Tennessee Tornado Relief Fund set up by the Tennessee Division UDC.

Tags