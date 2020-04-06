Members of the Tennessee Division United Daughters of the Confederacy recently attended the spring board meeting at the UDC Memorial Hall in Richmond, VA.
President General Nelma Crutcher presided over the meeting.
Division President Brenda Hall McDonald and the Tennessee delegation presented a check to the general organization to fully fund the S.A. Cunningham Scholarship, which will be awarded to a deserving student.
General committee chairmen presented their reports, among these was Matilda Speck, general chairman of records of interments of Confederate veterans.
President McDonald and Donna Hamilton were called on to explain the Tennessee Tornado Relief Fund set up by the Tennessee Division UDC.
