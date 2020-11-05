Tennessee United Daughters of the Confederacy Division Treasurer Donna Hamilton and Division Registrar Pamela Wood, both of Sparta; Division Third Vice President Theresa Loftis of Monroe; and Past Division President Barbara Parsons of Crossville traveled to Pickwick Landing State Park for the productive and successful 124th Division Convention of United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Pickwick Landing State Park provided both a meeting room and restaurant facilities with social distancing standards observed. Face masks were worn by members in and out of meetings. Box lunches replaced usual banquet meals, and all meetings were held with members seated at tables with seats at least 6 feet apart rather than the usual convention seating. The group enjoyed being together in person again.
Elaine Russell of Maryville was presented the Jefferson Davis Historical Gold Medal, the UDC highest award for history, for her extensive work on the Tennessee Black Confederate service project. There are more than 400 proven sketches to be written, with the project completed in the next year.
Barbara Parsons was presented a Jefferson Davis Historical Certificate, given for additional work on the Black Confederate project, after earning this medal in 2004 for her book, “Confederate Orphans,” and donating the proceeds to the support of Real Daughters of Confederate soldiers.
The documenting of Tennessee Black Confederate service is the major project adopted and coordinated by Brenda Hall McDonald of Kingston during her 20 18-’20term as Tennessee Division president.
As a lasting legacy of the Tennessee Division UDC, it was voted at this convention to provide the necessary funds to erect the 62-foot pediment which was removed from Confederate Memorial Hall at Vanderbilt, at the new Confederate Museum and Library at Columbia, TN. Past Division President Matilda Speck of Livingston has diligently worked toward the completion of this project.
The UDC paid for a third of the construction of the building and provided free dormitory space for women across Tennessee who would attend college to be critically needed school teachers. After a lengthy and costly lawsuit it was determined that UDC women who gave dimes and quarters for 30 years deserved to be given the equivalent reimbursement.
The UDC is looking forward to having the pediment re-erected to honor the sacrifice of their fore-mothers to honor our Confederate ancestors.
The Capt. Sally Tompkins 2123 Chapter submitted a four-page résumé of UDC service over the past 20 years for consideration of the Executive Committee for Barbara Buchanan Parsons for the bi-annual Caroline Meriwether Goodlett award. This Tennessee division award is given for outstanding service to the Division and General UDC over a period of years, and Parsons was voted to receive the 2020 award.
President General Nelma Crutcher of Dover gave a comprehensive report of the attack and subsequent attempted attacks on the UDC general headquarters building in Richmond, VA. The Richmond police and fire departments responded in just more than four minutes, and minimal damage was done. The UDC is employing professional security 24/7 to combat the real threats that remain.
In assessing damage, asbestos was found, and abatement has been completed. The hat was passed for donations toward the restoration of our general headquarters building, and $4,000 was received for the project.
Bettye Stanley of Savannah was recognized for 60 years of membership in UDC. Beverly Boyd of Parsons was elected division president for 2020-’22.
The UDC said, “May God bless and protect the South, and may we continue our work to honor our ancestors and our heritage.”
