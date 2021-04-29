Captain Sally Tompkins 2123 United Daughters of the Confederacy recently hosted the Middle Tennessee District meeting at Bohannon American Legion Post 4 in Livingston. Prior to the meeting the guests were served fruit, assorted pastries and beverages.
Members from across the state attended. Chapter President Theresa Loftis introduced Post 4 Commander Norm Osborn who presented an interesting program on the history of the historical Legion building.
Tennessee Division Beverly Boyd presided over the meeting, and reports were given by the division officers and division committee chairmen. A delicious box lunch with dessert was served.
