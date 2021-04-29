Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.