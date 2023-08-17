Cumberland County recently gained another seven Certified Master Trail Builders. Twenty-six local residents have earned that distinction making Cumberland County the largest concentration of Master Trail Builders in North America.
The nationally recognized four-day program is a rigorous and concentrated course combining class work and field experience. Written tests are given on three days culminating in a series of graded exercises on day four. Students are graded on how well they demonstrate skills learned in class. Participants must also analyze case studies of poor trail and provide sustainable solutions.
This year, two of the graduates are in leadership roles with the county’s Friends of the Trails, an organization dedicated to the creation of new greenway paths in and around Crossville. FOTT also sponsors the annual Hiking Marathon that last year drew over 2,600 registrations.
The trail course progresses from the basics of safety, good trail design to corridor clearing and actual construction. Students learn how to use a clinometer to measure slopes and determine how much of a grade the trail is allowed without creating issues with water wash outs. Emphasis is on construction to sustainable standards. Meaning once the trail is properly built, almost no maintenance is required.
Significant skills are taught to exacting standards for switchbacks, climbing turns and the trail tread. Participants in the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon can easily spot trails built to modern standards and trails that fall short. Understanding the behavior of surface water is crucial to building sustainable trails. In addition to the clinometer, students work with a digital level to constantly check grades during construction. Too steep a trail creates wash outs and trail damage. A grade that is too shallow or lacking properly built grade reversals, allows water to sit making for a muddy walk and promotes vegetation grown in the trail.
On any given Saturday, more than 20 volunteers are working somewhere in the county to build and improve trails. There are over 70 miles of trails in the county including the Cumberland Trail, Fairfield Glade Trails, county parks, Crossville Greenways and Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Also graduating from the class were five crew members from Fairfield Glade, three residents getting re-certified and a trails manager from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
To volunteer with the FOTT, go to crossvilletrails.com/volunteers/. To volunteer in Fairfield Glade, contact Mark Richie at xmedia2@frontiernet.net.
