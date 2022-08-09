Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.