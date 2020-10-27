TCAT at Crossville
Stop by TCAT on Miller Ave. through the end of the week between 3 and 4 p.m. to pick up a coloring book and treat bag. Families, take a picture in front of the fall display. Go to building 2 on the campus.
House of Chaos
The second annual House of Chaos continues this weekend at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. The fundraiser benefits Cumberland County High School Basketball, and there is a $10 entry fee. It opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 30 and 31.
Clyde M. York 4-H Center
The center’s staff and this year’s Tennessee State 4-H Council members will offer a Trail of Treats Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the camp on POW Camp Rd. The event is 100% outdoors and socially distant. No one may enter the property until 5 p.m. Participants should be prepared to walk to the event. In the case of inclement weather, the event may be canceled.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands, 25 Maple Grove Dr. in Crossville, will host a drive-thru trunk or treat Friday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lake Tansi Trunk or Treat
Lake Tansi will host a trunk or treat in the parking lot of the Thunderbird Recreation Center, 107 Deer Run Circle, from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Weather permitting.
Greet-N-Treat
Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., will host a Greet-N-Treat Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. or the candy is gone. The event will be held outdoors in the church parking lot, weather permitting.
