There’s nothing better than farm fresh. And when you’re a hunter and a gatherer at heart, like me, there’s an additional sense of pride and earning when you get to pick Tennessee yourself.
With seasonal fruit harvests rolling in like the tide, it’s time to stock up. But, unless you grow it yourself, where do you go for produce?
I had planted blueberry bushes years ago and some burrowing pest came and ate the roots of both of them just on the brink of their maturity. They also ate my dahlia bulbs, the little rascals.
But, this year, instead of trying to do it all and grow it all in our little corner of Cumberland County, we decided to take advantage of the concept of U-Pick Tennessee farms.
U-Pick Tennessee farms can offer a range of produce from blueberries to tomatoes. The idea for U-Pick farms is to have the public to segue between the farm and table by allowing the them to come directly to the farm and pick for themselves, instead of having the farmer do all the growing, tending, picking and selling. While many of them still do employ a stand at local farmers markets, the U-Pick concept not only helps maintain the harvest but directly supports the farm.
As a gatherer, I am in love with this idea.
I’d often seen signs for U-Pick berries around Cumberland County, but have never been.
My youngest daughter, Zuranda, has a sweet tooth and loves fruit almost more than candy. Almost. She never met a fruit she didn’t like. She will have a plate of fruit for a meal sometimes, makes smoothies, loves cobbler and best of all, her best friend, Lexy, is the same way.
My daughter, Zolah, who is also a hunter and gatherer, wanted to come pick blueberries but had a preconceived notion that she didn’t like them. And here is why: it doesn’t have to be said, but I will say it anyway, store bought berries, especially blueberries, organic or otherwise are barely fair, but it’s widely accepted as the norm. Normal doesn’t taste good; rather, it’s exceedingly bland. They don’t even taste like blueberries.
I decided to take my girls and Lexy blueberry picking at Millstone Farm, a U-Pick farm in the Westel community. We’d never been before, but when we arrived, we saw owner Carolyn Ward in the field picking berries. She looked up and waved at us like she was expecting us for company.
Carolyn and John Ward lived in Roane County and bought the property on Millstone Mountain as a weekend get-away in 2001. After working in human resources at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 27 years, she retired. With John also retired, she said he went along with her wild idea of starting a pick-your-own fruit farm.
“I wanted something to keep me busy after retiring,” she said.
Eventually, they purchased the additional property and moved there permanently. Six years ago, they began their Millstone Farm journey, clearing the woods to swap them for rolling fields, and planting hardy blueberry bushes, blackberry shrubs, muscadine vines and peach trees. Allowing the first blueberry bushes to mature for a year, the Wards opened to the public as a U-Pick Tennessee farm five years ago.
“I never thought I’d like farming, but the natural beauty, outdoor freedom and watching things grow has been amazing,” Carolyn said. “We didn’t originally plan a berry farm, but I’m glad it turned out that way.”
Millstone Farm opened to the public the first week in July this year, and its blueberry orchard is bursting at the seams, with the blackberries up next.
Now, Millstone is great place to go for a berry good time.
“Now, girls, eat all the blueberries you want,” Carolyn instructed my three little ladies as they entered the blueberry orchard.
We joined the ranks of the guineas in the field, us picking from the bushes and the guineas acting as the farm’s clean-up crew and eating the berries that had fallen to the ground.
I bet we ate as much as we picked. So many that I thought the girls might turn blue like Violet Beauregarde in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
The blueberries were huge, many the size of quarters, bursting with their Tennessee sweetness and mulled with warm, sugary mountain sunshine.
We met Mike Nelson, fellow Cumberland Countian and potter, in the blueberry field. He took a break from filling his bucket and came to help fill my girls’ baskets, showing them how to pick by the handful by “tickling” the blueberry branches.
We also met little 2-year-old Serenity Rue who was so precious and absolutely loving her first time picking berries at Millstone.
Mikey, the ever-present scarecrow, keeps an eye on the goings-on in the field. Carolyn said when anything goes wrong, they just blame Mikey. Mikey has become the Millstone Farm mascot and always dresses for the season.
We picked three baskets full of blueberries, weighing over 20 pounds. We are definitely going to enjoy the fruits of our labor and have great plans for this harvest on the horizon; fresh berries for the fridge for every day snacking, jellies and jams to enter in the county fair on Aug. 19, and the rest go in the deep freezer for pies, muffins and pancakes and more jam if we run out.
Blackberries should be available by mid-July and Millstone Farm also offers muscadines in September and October.
“The best part is seeing people come back every year to pick fresh fruit,” Carolyn said, whose spirit is as gentle and her heart as sweet as the blueberries in her fields. “I enjoy their visits and look forward to meeting new folks, as well.”
We will definitely be back.
And when you see a U-Pick sign, support your local farmers, stop in and pick a bushel or two.
Look up neighboring U-Pick Tennessee farms at www.pickyourown.org.
Millstone Farm, 133 Millstone Cate Rd., Rockwood, TN, hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday. They have pails ready for picking and berries are only $3 per pound.
Contact Carolyn at carolynward12@gmail.com or 865-617-2636.
