According to the 2023 County Health Rankings data, 11% of adults in Cumberland County have diabetes.
This is also reflected in the American Diabetes Association’s estimate that nearly 10% of the nation’s population is diabetic.
Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in America; however, the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment verified that it was in the top five leading causes of death in 2020. Therefore, understanding how to manage it can help vastly improve one’s overall quality of life.
When uncontrolled, diabetes can affect your body’s ability to absorb and respond to nutrients and medicine. It can also greatly limit one’s ability to heal, and in some cases, cause amputation to parts of the body like toes and feet.
Cumberland Diabetes Center in Crossville holds monthly diabetes support group meetings at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month in Cumberland Medical Center’s second-floor conference center.
The sessions focus on educational topics relative to those with diabetes. Caregivers as well as those with diabetes are welcome to attend.
Attendance is free of charge; however, RSVPs to 931-459-7164 are requested. Meetings scheduled for the remainder of this year will be on June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, and Nov. 15.
Visit www.CumberlandDiabetes
Center.com or call 931-459-7164 for more information.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes, also referred to as diabetes mellitus, occurs when the body does not make enough insulin or when the body can’t use the insulin it makes.
Diabetes is a metabolic disorder because of the disease affects the way the body uses food to make blood sugar (glucose). Glucose is the body’s main fuel source.
The three main types of diabetes are:
• Type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. It occurs when the immune system attacks cells that make insulin. This leads to no insulin, or a low amount of insulin. People with type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day.
• Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes occurs because the body can’t make enough insulin. Or because the body can’t correctly use insulin. Type 2 diabetes may be controlled with diet, exercise and weight loss. Those with type 2 diabetes may need to take medicine by mouth (oral) or with a shot.
• Gestational diabetes. Women can develop diabetes during pregnancy. This is called gestational diabetes. Their blood sugar levels are high and they have other symptoms of diabetes. In many cases, all symptoms of diabetes go away after the baby is born. But these women are more likely to develop diabetes again later.
What is prediabetes?
Prediabetes often occurs before type 2 diabetes. In prediabetes, blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but they are not high enough to be called diabetes. Many people with prediabetes have type 2 diabetes within 10 years.
Prediabetes also increases the risk for heart disease and stroke. The onset of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed by making lifestyle changes, including losing weight if overweight and getting more exercise.
How does diabetes affect blood sugar?
Insulin is a hormone. It’s made in the pancreas. The body needs insulin to move blood sugar (glucose) into the cells.
Normally insulin is in the body, ready to move the glucose. But for those with diabetes, the pancreas makes too little or no insulin. Or certain cells in the body don’t respond to the insulin that is made. This causes glucose to build up in the blood.
The extra glucose passes into the urine and out of the body. The body is left without its main source of fuel.
What is maturity-onset
diabetes in the young?
Maturity-onset diabetes of the young is a group of different types of inherited diabetes. They occur in teens and young adults. MODY is often at first incorrectly diagnosed as type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
The symptoms of diabetes linked to MODY vary. It depends on the type of MODY diagnosed.
MODY 2 seems to be the mildest form of the disease. It often causes only mild high blood sugar (hyperglycemia). It also affects how the body responds to blood sugar.
The other forms of MODY may need treatment with insulin, much like type 1 diabetes. MODY makes up 1 in 100 to 1 in 20 cases of diabetes in U.S. adults.
Family members of people with MODY are at much greater risk for the condition. A health care provider may diagnose MODY if three generations of the family have been diagnosed with mild diabetes before age 25.
It’s also more likely if family members are not obese and are not resistant to insulin.
