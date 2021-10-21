Nov. 11, 2021, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Beginning on Nov. 9 through Nov. 10, the public will be provided an opportunity, led by the President of the United States, to individually place a single carnation before the Unknown Soldiers in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In conjunction with the event being held in Washington, The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR will sponsor a Carnation Ceremony at the gravesite of Milo Lemert on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. in the Crossville City Cemetery. Milo Lemert was a soldier in the United States Army who received the Medal of Honor, posthumously, for military valor during World War I. The public is invited to attend and participate in the Carnation Ceremony to be held in City Cemetery. Carnations will be provided to members of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR and to others in attendance as available.
Local DAR chapter to mark 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier dedication
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mike England passed away at his home early Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Angela Rose England; and his daughters, Loretta Rose and Mikaela Olivia. He is also survived by his parents, Ray and Joyce England; other family of TJ and Deb Purdy, Brian and Lena Burge…
John Robert Ledford, 83, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. John was born and raised in Ozone, the son of Theodore Dallas and Annie Isabelle Price Ledford. He graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1956 then played football at the University of…
Most Popular
Articles
- Signs point to a hard winter
- Brewer takes first place in annual Crossville’s Got Talent
- Meth charges filed against several in county
- Miller gets 7 years in fentanyl plea
- One charged in domestic related shooting
- We're all responsible for the Glade community
- Man wanted for failure to appear charged with stealing auto, fleeing
- Cumberland County needs help from across town to make postseason
- Woman found with heroin in jail given four years
- Corn mazes and spooky places offer fall fun
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.