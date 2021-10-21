Nov. 11, 2021, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Beginning on Nov. 9 through Nov. 10, the public will be provided an opportunity, led by the President of the United States, to individually place a single carnation before the Unknown Soldiers in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In conjunction with the event being held in Washington, The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR will sponsor a Carnation Ceremony at the gravesite of Milo Lemert on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. in the Crossville City Cemetery. Milo Lemert was a soldier in the United States Army who received the Medal of Honor, posthumously, for military valor during World War I. The public is invited to attend and participate in the Carnation Ceremony to be held in City Cemetery. Carnations will be provided to members of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR and to others in attendance as available.

