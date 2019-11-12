The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, celebrated a National Day of Service Oct. 11 by cleaning the Veterans Memorial on Main St. in Crossville.
They were assisted by HODARS — husbands of DAR members. On the beautiful fall day the Memorials, sidewalks, steps and benches were pressure washed to make the area more inviting for Veterans Day and throughout the year.
Participating Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, members included Jayne White, Diane Alenitsch, Emmy Edwards, Karen Dunivan and Chapter Regent Nancy Mitchell. Husbands assisting included Alex Alenitsch and Terry Mitchell.
The Chapter extends a special thank you to Alex Alenitsch who helped speed up the process by allowing the Chapter to use his personal pressure washer while assisting in the work.
Emmy Edwards, Karen Dunivan and Terry Mitchell completed landscaping of the area.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution and is interested in learning more about the DAR is encouraged to contact Regent Mitchell at 315-559-1740.
