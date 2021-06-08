Members of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR, attended the 116th Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) state conference, held as a “hybrid” event with both an in-person and virtual attendees.
State Regent Cecile Wimberley presided, and members attended workshops and events relevant to the DAR mission of historic preservation, education and patriotism.
Over 340 attendees participated in these conference events, which included programs on the Tennessee State Library and Archives’ Patriot Pathways, the DAR’s headquarters buildings in Washington, D.C., archival research, and stories about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from a past Tomb Guard. Members attending in-person brought shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste for the children under the care of the Davis House Child Advocacy Center.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
The Crab-Orchard Chapter, NSDAR received several awards at the conference:
•American History, second place tie for American History Programs and Women in American History Certificates
•American Heritage, honorable mention for Excellent Promotion of American Heritage in the Chapter
•Children of the American Revolution, second place for TSCAR State Presidents Project, second place Sequoyah District for TSCAR State President’s Project
•Commemorative Events, special recognition for 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment
•Community Classroom Committee, Successful Lesson Plan, Donna England
•Community Service Award, Outstanding Community Service Award Participation to Louis DeLorenzo
•Constitution Week, second place Category B for Most Newspaper, Magazine and Newsletter Articles, second play in a five-way tie for Outstanding Public Displays, honorable mention for Outstanding Involvement of Elected Officials
•DAR Good Citizens, third place, tie, for Committee Supplement
•DAR Magazine, Bronze Level for 31-50% of members subscribing
•Historic Preservation, recognition award for preserving family histories
•Membership, Achievement for Life Membership 1, third place for Luminary Challenge Shimmer Category, Achievement for New Member, +4
•National Defense, fourth place overall for Most Youth Citizenship Awards, fourth place overall for Best Publicity
•Service for Veterans, second place, Sequoyah District for Total Non-Monetary Donation, third place, Sequoyah District for Miles Traveled, second place Sequoyah district tie for VSVS Reporting, Outstanding Service for Women Veterans 2019 Southeastern Division
•Service to America, honorable mention for largest number of Blessing Bags in the state
•Tennessee History, recognition for distributing poster contest materials
•TSDAR State Application Team, TSDAR Outstanding Genealogy Service for Research and Application Prep to Charlotte Reynolds
•Volunteer Information Specialist Committee, Utilization of VIS Technology to Nancy Mitchell
•Yearbook, Blue Award for chapter yearbook
If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, contact Regent Nancy Mitchell at (931)202-1326 or by email at dar2019-22@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.