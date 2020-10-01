Members of the Confederate Riders of America Cumberland County Chapter 16001 had a special riding event Sept. 19 in support of the men and women in Cumberland County’s law enforcement community.
“The people of this county and town didn’t let us down,” said James Lovelace, president of the Cumberland County chapter. “We [had] many folks joining in and honks from cars and trucks. This event became the talk of the town on social media.”
The chapter’s 12 members, as well as up to 10 cars and 20 bikers, lined up for the ride at the Cumberland County Health Department for a safety briefing and prayer before rolling out. With Back the Blue flags flying, they rolled north on Main St.
At the first stop, the Cumberland County Justice Center, participants stood along the street waving and holding up signs and flags to show support.
The chapter’s sister group joined at that point, bringing the number of bikes to close to 100 as the group proceeded to the courthouse. There, more than 100 people stood on the sidewalk waving flags and signs.
“The members of the Confederate Riders of America would like to say thank you to those who turned out to help out in this event,” Lovelace said.
