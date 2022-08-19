Jeff and Felicia DaBelle want to share with the community the bounty from their farm and the knowledge they’ve gained from learning to live from the land.
“We could easily live comfortably on an acre,” Felicia said. “But we feel pushed to be a part of the community, to grow good food, to be talking to people about the food they are eating and their health, and to look to nature — your food and exercise — for health.“
She said there’s a movement toward homesteading, where the goal is to grow enough food for the family. But their farm offers so much more than they need for themselves and their family.
They specialize in “the salad” — everything you need for a salad from lettuce, greens and spinach, to vegetables and more.
"It's easier to tell you what we don't grow," Jeff said, noting they don't grow artichokes or asparagus
They can grow year-round with the 8,000-square-feet of indoor growing space, but they also focus on seasonal fruits and vegetables farmed with organic and sustainable methods. They practice rotational grazing, composting and other methods to protect soil health.
They also offer microgreens, nutritionally dense vegetable greens harvested just after leaves develop. These greens can be used to supplement nutrition. They can be added to salads, soups, sandwiches, smoothies or other foods.
"If you use radishes, it tastes like radish," Jeff explained. "It adds a lot of good nutrition."
It takes about 10 days for the microgreens to grow.
Jeff and Felica's animals enjoy the ability to graze and roam in the fresh air. They offer pork from the Kune Kune hogs they raise. The hogs come from New Zealand, but they're great for homesteading because the hogs don't get too big, the animals are friendly, and they don't root around the ground.
"The meat looks so clean," she said.
They partner with other producers for the chicken and beef now, instead focusing on farm-fresh eggs from their flock.
KC Farms and Randolph Farms are their partners.
"If we were to do chicken or beef, they do it just like we'd do it. They're good additions to our farm partnership to bring this to the public," Jeff said.
They also raise goats to provide for dairy, though they find their list of duties are too long at the moment to take on a dairy operation.
The two call their farm a "spiritual calling" to bring something to the community they have chosen for their home.
The couple met in Knoxville. She was originally from South Carolina where she worked as a registered nurse. He was originally from Utah and owned a trucking company. They spent their honeymoon looking for a home in Utah, but they felt a draw to Crossville — a place that had only been a “pit stop” for him.
“I was somewhere up in New England 1,000 miles away, but we were both spiritually prompted that we should look at Crossville,” Jeff said.
Two weeks before they were to close on a house in Crossville, they found their home on Maynard Rd.
The property came with a house and fields, though the fields were in bad shape after decades as horse pasture. They added water and electricity to each field. They dug a new well. And they started working to improve the soil of the fields, which they were able to start using this year.
They built two barns, a processing house, a chicken coop, greenhouses and a farm stand.
They work to balance farm sustainability with profitability, though a full-scale farming operation was not their goal when they moved.
“We wanted to live simply and sustainably,” Jeff said.
The farm brought them both a change in their lifestyle as they were thoughtful about the food they ate. Jeff said he’s lost 200 pounds.
He's discovered alternatives for things that don't grow locally. For example, citrus does not grow easily on the Cumberland Plateau. Instead, pine needle tea and some local raw honey can provide vitamin C.
"There are things in nature that grows wild that people don't know how to use," Jeff said.
They share what they’ve learned in their farm journey with others through farm tours, talking with customers at the weekly Fresh Market held Saturdays in Fairfield Glade, and speaking to groups and hosting classes on microgreens, fermenting foods, and more.
“People can do this themselves,” Jeff said.
He grew up with a family garden and learning to do things by hand. As a teen, he worked on a large commercial animal farm.
“This is not what I thought I would be doing,” he said. "But it's been a blessing."
DaBelle Farms offers Community-Supported Agriculture memberships, CSAs, with weekly or bi-weekly seasonal boxes of produce. The farm offers local drop-off and farm pickup of orders. The CSA runs from early April through mid-November.
The farm is open Saturday from 2-4 p.m., but they ask people to call first as their CSA customers will have priority. They are also open Wednesdays 3-5 p.m.
They're also looking for other local farm producers to join their farm network.
Learn more and contact them at dabellfarms.com.
