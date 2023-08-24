The Cumberland County Livestock Show and Sale made its return with the help of the Cumberland County Fair Association.
Cumberland County Fair board member Jonathan Miller explained, “The fair association decided to buy the hogs and allow the kids to pay back at the time of sale. This gives all kids in our community an opportunity to be involved, even if they could not afford to buy the animal in the beginning of the process.”
The sale was held on Monday night at the annual fair.
For brothers Austin and Weston Inman, this was their first time in the show ring and the beginning of their livestock showing career.
“I have learned how to responsible for my animal. I have made new friends and cannot wait to come back and do it again next year,” said Austin Inman.
The money earned from the sale serves as a reward for the hard work each exhibitor put into their project.
“There is a lot of work that goes into your animal before you can even walk into the show ring; work that takes places weeks and weeks before hand,” said Cumberland County High School sophomore Seth Troglin.
Although the Fair Association only purchased market hogs, a steer and goats were also exhibited and sold to local buyers.
“Over the season my goat and I developed a tight bond. We learned how to work with each other. So someone from the community caring enough come out and purchase my animal means a lot to me,” said CCHS junior Kayleigh Bolin.
Most students begin showing livestock early in their school careers. For Stone Memorial High School senior Hunter Helton, this show served as an end of an era. He began showing livestock in the fourth grade.
Helton plans to use the money he received from the sale of his market hog to further his education after graduating high school.
“Showing pigs has taught me many lessons. As I leave showing behind, it has given me a better work ethic that I can take into my future career,” said Helton.
Allowing people outside of the agriculture industry to have an opportunity to watch a livestock show is a great educational tool.
According to CCHS junior Corben Pryor, “It’s important for not only for the people who come up and ask us question, but it is important for us an exhibitor, too. This gives us the chance to talk about our projects and extend the invite to those who are interested in showing livestock, too.”
“The Fair Association hopes one day to extend the opportunity beyond market hogs and also into goats and steers. This only furthers the equal chance for all kids in our community to participate,” said Miller.
To learn more about the Show and Sale and how youth can get involved, contact the Cumberland County Fair Office at 931-484-9459 or Board Member Jonathan Miller at 931-210-7624.
