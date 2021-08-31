The Library is proud to have the Cumberland County Playhouse performing selections from their new musical Little House on the Prairie on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Come and support this mainstay of musical culture in Cumberland County.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a hen counting eggs? A mathemachicken.
Great New Books
The Madness Of Crowds by Louise Penny. Penny’s 17th entry in the “Chief Inspector Gamache” series finds the Gamache family in the Québec village of Three Pines during the Christmas holidays. The threat of COVID-19 has subsided, and the villagers may gather again. Many of the village windows still display children’s drawings with the words “Ça va bien aller” (“All will be well”). That phrase was used as comfort during the pandemic but now it has been co-opted by statistician Abigail Robinson, who uses data to prove that better times may come, but that there will be a price. Inspector Gamache must protect Professor Robinson during her lecture, which is attended by an unstable crowd. An incident at the lecture pulls Gamache into the world of this controversial academic. As the conflict moves to Three Pines, the tension escalates, resulting in crimes that seem impossible to untangle. This book has layers within layers: good versus evil; our duty to the weak; the nature of power; the fact that good people are not always likable, and likable people are not always good.
The Long Slide by Tucker Carlson. Thirty years ago, Tucker Carlson got his first job out of college fact checking for a quarterly magazine, and he went on to write for many other publications before becoming the primetime Fox News host he is today. In The Long Slide, Tucker delivers a few of his favorite pieces — annotated with new commentary and insight — to memorialize the tolerance and diversity of thought that the media used to celebrate instead of punish. In snapshots spanning the 1990s to today, he’ll take you on a visit to Africa with Al Sharpton and members of the Nation of Islam to stop the civil war in Liberia in 2003, inside the (not-so-) secret armies of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and on the campaign trail with Donald Trump in 2016. In case you missed it the first time around, you’ll also learn about the aesthetic merits of British colonialism, the second shift at a baked bean factory, the unexpected charm of James Carville, and the simple beauty of rural western Maine.
The Guide by Peter Heller. The bestselling author of The River returns with a heart-racing thriller about a young man who, escaping his own grief, is hired by an elite fishing lodge in Colorado where amid the natural beauty of sun-drenched streams and forests he uncovers a plot of shocking menace.
Hero Of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution by Mike Duncan. This book reintroduces a celebrated hero whose name may be common knowledge but whose life story is not. Using French and American archives, Duncan narrates the long career of the Marquis de Lafayette (1757-1834) as he fell victim to changing times and political perceptions. This biography is especially powerful because it looks at the last third of Lafayette’s career and moves beyond more well-publicized stories of the American and French Revolutions, to discuss activities in Napoleonic and post-Napoleonic European politics. Also, of interest, is Duncan’s careful dissection of Lafayette’s growing abolitionist sentiment, his role in debates over manumission after the American Revolution, and his fascination with “wild schemes” to set up French and American plantations to be staffed by newly freed Black tenants. His deep friendship with George Washington, love affairs, family ties, and late-in-life liaison with early feminist Fanny Wright are among the fascinating details that make this such an outstanding read.
Stingy Schobel Says
With so many viewing options, ranging from conventional cable boxes to streaming services like Netflix, there are some eco-friendly choices you can make to minimize energy usage when watching movies and TV shows. If you only use streaming platforms, go with an “internet-ready” TV that only needs a small plug-in device for streaming platforms to work. These devices are far more energy-efficient than cable boxes. And avoid using gaming devices to stream anything; they are some of the worst energy hogs.
Libraries =
Information
On average, about 675 pieces of unwanted junk mail end up in our mailboxes every year. If you want to put an end to the madness, try these easy steps. First, if you move, don’t use a change of address form from the post office; instead, directly contact everyone yourself to give them your new address. Avoid participating in contests where they ask for your address unless you can select an “opt out” for any kind of solicitations. And contact the top three credit bureaus -- TransUnion, Equifax and Experian -- and ask them to remove you from any unsolicited credit card offers. These three steps should help to significantly reduce junk mail coming to your home.
Library Laugh II
When do monkeys fall from the sky? During ape-ril showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.