“Amateur radio is unique amongst all of the radio services. Only licensed radio operators, known as ‘hams,’ can legally take a pile of parts they pulled from an old television set, build a radio transmitter and use it to send signals around the world,” said James Orleff. “To me, that’s amazing.”
At age 7, Orleff would listen to shortwave stations for hours using his great-aunt’s Grundig Majestic radio — with nothing more than a simple wire stretched to the eaves for his antenna.
“Listening was great, but I wanted to transmit too. To actually talk to people in far away lands,” Orleff said.
In the days when long-distance calls were incredibly expensive and the internet had not yet come to be, ham radio could let the average person communicate with others from all around the world.
“My first real training in radio and electronics came in the U.S. Navy, where I spent six years as an electronics technician — rating nuclear power,” Orleff said.
Becoming licensed in 1977, he soon built a HeathKit transceiver and was officially on the air.
“When I returned to civilian life, I worked as a television broadcast engineer for a couple of years before finding my career as an air traffic controller,” Orleff said.
Ham radio, however, has remained a prominent part of his life. When personal computers finally did come into the scene, he added some programming to the mix by writing software for digital Terminal Node Controllers and Multimode Controllers for a company called Kantronics.
“Ham radio and computers are still tightly linked,” said Orleff. “Many forms of digital communications are still in regular use — like the sending or receiving emails via radio.”
Solo sailors crossing the ocean and hikers on the Appalachian Trail can use this method for their email when beyond the reach of cellular signals.
Orleff believes ham radio is not only a great hobby, but that it’s also given him the opportunity to give back to his community.
“I became involved in the Amateur Radio Emergency Service of the American Radio Relay League, serving as a volunteer, an emergency coordinator for Cumberland County and currently as TN District 6 emergency coordinator,” he said.
Orleff said he really enjoys the many friends he’s made in the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club, and continually looks forward to their annual Field Day exercise.
“The world of ham radio is vast — from local walkie-talkie contacts to bouncing your signals off of the moon,” he added.
“I enjoy it all, you might too.”
