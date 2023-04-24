Memory Road, the iconic area duo, will take you on a musical journey through “The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” Wednesday, April 26 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the library. Featured will be pop and country songs from the ’50s through the early ’90s. Come join us for this exceptional experience.
Great New Books
Don’t Tell Anyone the Secrets I Told you: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams
In a conversational style, Grammy Award-winner Williams takes readers through the ups and downs of her family life and musical career. She weaves a narrative that feels relatable and extraordinary. Having inherited her musical talent from her mother and her way with words from her father, Williams considers how her childhood and family shaped her music and life. When the author was a child (she was born in 1953 in Louisiana), her mother was diagnosed with manic depression with paranoid schizophrenic tendencies, which left Williams and her two siblings in the care of their poet father, a professor at the University of Arkansas who read a poem at Bill Clinton’s second presidential inauguration. The author ponders her long journey toward achieving her dream in her forties, decades after being stuck in the hard-to-sell category between country and rock. Williams tells her story candidly, sharing the inspiration for her songs along with the trials and tribulations that made her the artist she is today.
Happy Place by Emily Henry
Harriet is supposed to be in her happy place--she should be enjoying the annual trip to Maine with her beloved college friends. Instead, she’s in a funk after her fiancé Wyn broke up with her with no explanation. He’s an integral part of the friend group and the trip, so Harriet and Wyn decide to keep their news secret in order to not upset their friends. The vacation home they always stay at is for sale, so this may be their last summer there together, and the pressure is on to have one last perfect trip. Harriet and Wyn agree that to get through this vacation, they need to pretend the breakup never happened, and afterward they can go their separate ways. But their enduring love for each other keeps finding its way to the surface. Via alternating flashback and present-day chapters, readers get the full buildup of Wyn and Harriet’s love story over years, making their relationship one to root for.
In The Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune
Victor Lawson is a “real boy” in this charming reinterpretation of The Adventures of Pinocchio, while his dad, Gio, is the puppet. Or rather, the android, who, along with a gaggle of misfit, repurposed androids, live together in a forest clearing, separate from the society that spawned them. It’s a society of androids that killed all the humans—except for Victor. Their lovely idyll is broken when Victor learns that Gio was once a hunter of humans and that he might be reprogrammed into doing it again—unless Victor and his friends can save him. Combining the cuteness of Wall-E with the history of the deadly android rampage of Day Zero, this quietly draws the reader into its safe and peaceful idyll only to send everyone on an epic quest of rescue and discovery.
Library Laugh I
What animal needs to wear a wig?
A Bald Eagle!
Stingy Schobel Says
The speed and simplicity of buying almost anything online has created categories like “fast fashion,” which is creating more waste and filling up our landfills. One way to help curb the ease of overconsuming is to make the way you buy things a little bit harder. Avoid using payment methods like Apple Pay that involve the simple touch of a button to order things. Manually enter credit cards to give yourself more time to know for sure that you absolutely, positively need what you’re buying. And try going to stores; if you need clothes, make the effort to try them on, look at options and get what works.
Library Laugh II
Why are fingers so reliable?
You can always count on them.
Libraries=Information
A lot of vintage and antique glassware has the potential to be high in lead content. If you suspect your glassware might have lead, there are steps you can take to minimize the risk. First, never put it in the dishwasher; the high heat can cause lead paint or glaze to leach. You should also avoid using the glassware for acidic drinks like orange juice or coffee beverages (hot or cold), which can promote leaching. And avoid storing anything in glasses, decanters and storage containers long-term as well.
