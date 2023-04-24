Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in widespread frost. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee along and near the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&