Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.