About 150 registered walkers and supporters helped the Fairfield Glade Lions Club make Strides against diabetes April 29 at Centennial Park in Crossville.
“It’s a 1.1-mile walk and relatively flat,” Steve McLelland, chair of the Strides Walk, said.
Participants walk the course, enjoy some refreshments and get a goody bag while helping raise money to send area students with Type 1 diabetes to summer camp.
“The kids get so excited for camp,” McLelland said.
The camp is designed to serve youth with insulin-dependent Type 1 diabetes, with medical care, a dietician on staff and low camper-staff ratios.
Over two weeks, the youth learn about managing their diabetes, enjoy recreation and make lifelong friendships.
“They get to feel like kids,” McLelland said.
The event also supports the Cumberland Diabetes Center at Cumberland Medical Center to purchase tools like an interactive white board or continuous glucose monitors, and with the American Diabetes Association and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Now in it’s sixth year, McLelland said, “It just gets better and better every year.”
This year offered the chance to be a “designated walker,” walking to represent neighbors, friends, golf groups and others. Pat Lundin and her golf group the Lady Mulligans raised $545.
“I just sent an email and asked for no gifts for my birthday this year. Instead, I suggested we do something that matters,” Lundin said.
The idea for designated walkers and group fundraising came about midway through planning for the 2023 walk, though McLelland said several groups and churches signed on. They hope to expand participation in that area next year.
Sponsors are a key to the success of the event. This year’s corporate sponsor is Northside Family Dentistry, Dr. Johnny Shanks and Dr. Bard J. Levey. Other sponsors supported the organization at the gold, silver and bronze level.
