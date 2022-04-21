The fifth annual Lions Community Strides Walk for Diabetes will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Centennial Park in Crossville.
The Strides Walk is a joint venture of the Fairfield Glade and Crossville Lions Clubs, Cumberland Medical Center Diabetes Center and the Cumberland County High School Leo Club. Corporate sponsors are Encore Title & Closing Services and Kountry Kitchen on Main.
Strides Walk proceeds will be used to send up to six students with type 1 diabetes to summer camp for two weeks at the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children in Chattanooga, TN.
Proceeds will also be used in partnership with the Cumberland Diabetes Center to assist patients with diabetic monitoring devices.
Funds will also be shared with the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help millions of Americans who have diabetes.
The walk in Centennial Park is on an easy 1.1-mile paved path. Registration fees are $25 per person; $40 per couple; $75 per family; $10 per student and Super Senior (age 85 and older); and $5 per dog.
Registration includes a T-shirt, goody bag, water and fruit, with bandannas for dog entrants.
Preregistration is not required; sign up at the registration pavilion at the east end of the park the day of the walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.