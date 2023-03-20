Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning this morning, temperatures as low as 15. For the second Freeze Warning tonight into Tuesday morning, temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. Then, for the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. &&