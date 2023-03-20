The Fairfield Glade Lions Club, Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County High School Leo Club and the Cumberland Diabetes Center are organizing the sixth annual Strides Walk for Diabetes Awareness.
The Strides Walk will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Crossville Centennial Park on Industrial Blvd. Signs will be posted to help walkers find the registration booth.
This year’s corporate sponsor is Northside Family Dentistry.
The walking course is 1.1 miles. There will be a halfway resting area with replacement water. Enthusiastic walkers are encouraged to repeat the course as often as they like.
Registration is $25 per individual walker, $10 for student walkers younger than 18 and “super seniors” older than 85, $40 for couples, $75 per family for up to five walkers, at $5 per dog. Each dog will receive a Stride Walk bandanna.
Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Bert Kersten at bertlinda5@comcast.net. Call Steve McLelland at 931-250-3872 for more information.
The funds raised will go toward sending children ages 9-15 with type 1 diabetes to the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children.
This two-week camp is a life-changing experience. Children attending are taught how to live and manage their disease while having fun.
Recreational activities include swimming, paddle boarding, canoeing, archery, bike riding and soccer.
They also participate in arts and crafts and develop life-long friendships. For many children, it’s the first time they have been separated from their parents.
The Lions also work with the Cumberland Diabetes Center, part of the Covenant Health System, to provide funding on things like a Smart board and continuous glucose monitors to provide educational opportunities for types 1 and 2 diabetics.
Type 2 diabetics can often benefit simply by changing their lifestyle, such as implementing exercise into their routine and change in diet.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club also provides funding for the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to do their work to find breakthroughs in medicines and equipment.
Opportunities for companies and individuals to provide tax-deductible sponsorships for Strides Walk include:
Gold Level, $500. Supporters at this level may name up to 10 walkers and receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity plus a half-page ad in the Lions Donor Acknowledgment book.
Silver Level, $250. These supporters may name up to five walkers and receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity plus a quarter-page ad in the Lions Donor Acknowledgment book.
Bronze Level, $100. Supporters at this level may name up to two walkers and receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity plus a listing the Lions Donor Acknowledgment book.
Walkers and sponsors are encouraged to complete and return the registration form as soon as possible so organizers can determine what to include in the Lions Supporters and Services book and how many gift bags are needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.