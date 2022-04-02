The Fairfield Glade Lions Club, Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County High School Leo Club and the Cumberland Diabetes Center, are organizing the fifth annual Strides Walk for Diabetes Awareness.
The walk will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Centennial Park on Industrial Blvd., Crossville.
Encore Title & Closing Services and Kountry Kitchen on Main are corporate sponsors for the Lions Strides Walk, “Fighting Diabetes One Step at A Time.”
Proceeds from the walk will be used to send up to six students with Type 1 diabetes to summer camp at the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children in Chattanooga for two weeks in June.
Funds will also be used in partnership with Cumberland Diabetes Center to assist patients with diabetic monitoring devices.
In addition, funds will be shared with the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help millions of Americans who have the disease, as well as for community Lions charitable projects.
Signs will be posted at the park to help locate the registration booth.
The walking course is 1.1 miles.
Walking enthusiasts are encouraged to repeat the course as often as they wish.
There will be a halfway resting area with replacement water.
Registration fees are $25 for adult walkers, $10 for student walkers younger than 18, $40 for couples, $75 for a family of up to five walkers, $5 for dogs, and $10 for Super Seniors ages 85 and older.
Dogs will receive a Walk bandanna.
Email Bert Kersten at bertlinda5@comcast.net for a registration form.
Call Steve McLelland at 931-250-3872 for additional walk information.
There are three opportunities for companies and individuals to provide tax deductible sponsorships for the event. They are as follows:
Gold Level — For a tax-deductible donation of $500, a Gold Level supporter may name up to 10 walkers and receive special recognition for their support in walk publicity plus a half page ad in the “Lions Donor Acknowledgement” book.
Silver Level — For a tax-deductible donation of $250, a Silver Level supporter may name up to five walkers and receive special
recognition for their support in walk publicity plus a quarter page ad in the “Lions Donor Acknowledgement” book.
Bronze Level — For a tax-deductible donation of $100, a Bronze Level supporter may name up to two walkers and will receive
special recognition for their support in walk publicity plus listing in the “Lions Donor Acknowledgement” book.
For each level walkers should complete and submit the “Walker Registration Form” as soon as possible and return it so that organizers can determine what to include in the “Lions Supporters and Services” book and how many goody bags are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.