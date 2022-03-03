The Fairfield Glade Lions Club collects used eyeglasses in various locations in Fairfield Glade and Crossville to use for those who could otherwise not afford them.
Just think what it would be like to not be able to see and not able to afford eyeglasses. It would be impossible to do well in school or to hold down a job.
FG Lions average collecting over 3,000 pair of eyeglasses each year to help others. The Lions’ motto is, “We serve.”
You may drop off prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses (prescription or otherwise) and cases to the following locations.
With the sale of the UPS Store, Tracey Barnes has generously allowed the Lions to place that collection box in her real estate office.
Fairfield Glade — Doctor Galloway, Tracey Barnes — Atlas Realty, FG Wellness Center, Regions Bank, Smart Bank, Century 21 Realty
Crossville — Doctors Boyd, Bilbrey Funeral Home, Food City, Good Samaritan Thrift Store, Habitat For Humanity Thrift Store, Eye Centers, Bread of Life Thrift Store, Central Baptist Church, Outlet Mall
The Lions Club thanks these businesses so much for helping them to help others. Please support them whenever you can.
