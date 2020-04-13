During the past couple of months, Tennessee has been hit with two major disasters. First there were the tornadoes that hit the Nashville area and Putnam County, with the loss of more than 20 lives and millions of dollars of destruction. Then came the COVID-19 crisis, which is still underway with many cases being identified daily.
Lions Clubs both locally and across the globe have responded to help people affected by these disasters.
When the tornadoes hit, Lions Clubs International Foundation responded immediately by sending $10,000 relief grants to both the Nashville and Putnam County areas. These grants are administered by members of area Lions clubs in coordination with emergency response personnel.
In addition, Lions clubs across Tennessee donated more than $7,000 to supplement the LCIF grant to Putnam County. The relief funds were used to replace glasses lost or damaged by the tornado and to provide meals to displaced survivors who are living in motels.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began to run rampant around the world, LCIF responded by providing grants to Lions clubs in many areas of the world to help provide food, medical supplies and equipment to the people fighting the outbreaks.
To date, LCIF has provided more than $250,000 in grants, including some here in Tennessee.
LCIF is the Foundation of Lions Clubs International and is funded by donations from clubs and individuals. It has made grants in excess of $1 billion for disaster relief and humanitarian efforts during its 50 years of existence.
