The sixth annual Lions Community Strides Walk for Diabetes will be at Centennial Park in Crossville — on an easy 1.1-mile paved path —from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
The Strides Walk is a partnership of Fairfield Glade and Crossville Lions Clubs, Cumberland Diabetes Center and the Cumberland County High School Leo Club. This year’s corporate sponsor is Northside Family Dentistry, Dr. Johnny Shanks and Dr. Bard J. Levey.
Registration fees are $25 each, $40 per couple, $75 per family, $10 for students and ages 85 and older and includes a T-shirt, goody bag, water and fruit. Dog registration of $5 per pet includes a bandanna.
Preregistration is not required; participants are encouraged to sign up at the registration pavilion at the east end of the park the day of the walk.
This year offers the opportunity to register as a Designated Walker, who can participate in the walk representing a group of neighbors, friends, golf buddies, fitness groups, church groups and other groups.
The walker will be sponsored by the group, and the group will be recognized by their level of participation: gold, silver or bronze.
Proceeds from the walk will be used to send students with type 1 diabetes to summer camp for two weeks at the Tennessee Camp for Diabetic Children in Chattanooga, TN.
Funds will also be used in partnership with the Cumberland Diabetes Center to provide funding for educational tools like an interactive white board and continuous glucose monitors, both of which provide benefits to type 1 and type 2 diabetics by helping to implement lifestyle changes including exercise and diet. Funds will also be shared with the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help millions of Americans who have diabetes.
