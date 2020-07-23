Your lucky numbered reverse raffle ticket could still be available. Tickets are going fast with more than 60% sold. The Lions are selling a maximum of 500 tickets at $50 each. The 11th Annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle will be on Thursday, Sept. 10.
This year the top three prizes will be awarded in cash, and the fourth-place prize will be a 70-inch LG HDTV. The grand prize, the last ticket drawn, will be $6,000. The second- and third-place prizes will be $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. There will be many other prizes awarded to ticket holders during the drawing. There will be a “second chance” drawing from all non-winning tickets for a $100 gift card.
This is the largest fundraiser for the FG Lions Club. All members of the FG Lions Club appreciate your past, present and future support in participating in the reverse raffle. Proceeds from your charitable donation help to support children’s sight and hearing programs including testing at local schools, the student scholarship program, the fight against diabetes, and other non-profit agencies that serve Cumberland County.
In adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s drawing will not be held at the Community Conference Center. Instead the drawing will be conducted electronically. Results of the drawing will be posted by 6 p.m. at e-clubhouse.org/sites/fairfield_ glade.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club would like to thank their corporate sponsors Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes, and their patron sponsors for their generous support of this event.
Tickets are available from any FG Lions Club member, First National Bank and Regions Bank. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Lion Dennis Barnes at 615-585-2723 or Lion Darryl Wharton at 931-248-8338.
